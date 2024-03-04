Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
67,0068,0017:36
PR Newswire
04.03.2024 | 18:18
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 4th March 2024 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2nd May 2023.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 4,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 4th March 2024

Average price paid per Share: 5,736 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,710 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,766 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 437,443,937 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 13,910,896 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 437,443,937 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 4 March '24.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



Ashtead Transaction Summary 4 March 24
© 2024 PR Newswire
