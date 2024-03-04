Aimpoint Digital Announces Partnership With Sigma to Transform Visual Analytics and Application Development

This collaboration marks a strategic expansion in the analytics solutions space and supports Aimpoint Digital's offerings to its clients.

By joining forces with Sigma, Aimpoint Digital offers customers an easier way to work with data stored in the cloud. Through Sigma's native connectivity to platforms like Snowflake and Databricks and its spreadsheet-like interface, dashboard development and the creation of data-driven applications have never been easier. Sigma's intuitive interface perfectly aligns with Aimpoint Digital's vision of providing flexible, scalable analytic solutions with a minimal learning curve.

"Our partnership with Sigma expands what our clients can do with their data and how quickly they can do it," said Max Benjamin, Head of Analytics at Aimpoint Digital. "Their innovative platform empowers users of all skill levels to quickly connect to data in the cloud and build the necessary analysis and applications for themselves and others intuitively. It also allows for quick, easy deployments of embedded solutions opening additional revenue-generating opportunities for our clients."

Adds Justin Thomas, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Sigma, "With the tools available today, there should be nothing prohibiting everyone in an organization from engaging with real-time data and sharing their learnings with others to improve better business decisions. We're thrilled to work with Aimpoint Digital, a leading analytics firm, to provide a world-class customer experience for businesses looking to get the most out of their data."

Aimpoint Digital sees tremendous opportunity for clients to leverage Sigma's differentiators, including cloud database writeback, rapid implementation of embedded analytics into applications, and predictive analytic capabilities through harnessing UDFs in platforms like Snowflake and Databricks. These features allow users to take traditional reports and analyses to the next level and build out powerful data-driven apps.

The Aimpoint Digital team built a web application through Sigma with database write-back and integration with Google Places API in under seven days, a testament to Sigma's robust functionality. As Aimpoint Digital expands its portfolio of digital solutions, this partnership represents a step forward in its mission to deliver unparalleled value to clients across industries.

About Aimpoint Digital:??

Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm at the forefront of solving the most complex business and economic challenges through data and analytical technology. From the integration of self-service analytics to implementing AI at scale and modernizing data infrastructure environments, they operate across transformative domains to improve the performance of organizations.??

About Sigma:

Sigma is a cloud analytics platform that uses a familiar spreadsheet interface to give business users instant access to explore and gather insights from their cloud data warehouse. It requires no code or special training to explore billions of rows, augment with new data, or perform "what if" analysis on all data in real-time.?

