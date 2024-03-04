Eva Live Inc. Applies for Uplisting to OTCQB Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Eva Live Inc. (OTC PINK:GOAI), a leading provider of AI powered marketing solutions, announced today that it has applied for uplisting to the OTCQB market. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the company's visibility and providing greater access to capital markets for its shareholders.

The OTCQB market is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing transparency and meeting high financial standards. By uplisting to the OTCQB market, Eva Live Inc. aims to increase its credibility and attract a broader range of investors.

"We are excited to take this important step in our growth journey," said David Boulette, CEO of Eva Live Inc. "Uplisting to the OTCQB market will provide us with greater visibility and access to a larger pool of investors, which will help us accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic objectives."

Eva Live Inc. has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for ai powered marketing solutions. The company's innovative technology and commitment to customer satisfaction have positioned it as a leader in the industry.

Eva Live Inc. expects to receive approval for its uplisting to the OTCQB market in the coming weeks. The company will provide updates on its progress and milestones as they become available.

About Eva Live Inc.:

Eva Live Inc. is a leading provider of ai powered marketing solutions for businesses and organizations. The company's innovative AI technology enables users to create, manage, and monetize marketing campaigns with ease. Eva Live Inc. is committed to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction and support.

