Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC at close of business on 01 March 2024 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 53.23p

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 53.34p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 76,923,603.0000 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC

Net asset attributable to holders of Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 41.0 million.