04.03.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

4 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.089p. The highest price paid per share was 563.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 505,794,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,550,422. Rightmove holds 11,709,197 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

605

562.400

16:25:03

610

562.400

16:25:03

518

562.400

16:25:03

425

562.400

16:25:03

1126

562.400

16:25:03

1300

562.600

16:23:17

1173

562.800

16:23:16

51

563.000

16:21:57

998

563.200

16:19:49

200

563.200

16:19:40

341

563.200

16:19:40

324

563.200

16:19:40

660

563.200

16:19:40

648

563.200

16:19:40

600

563.200

16:19:40

51

563.200

16:19:40

610

563.200

16:19:40

51

563.000

16:19:40

710

563.000

16:19:40

993

562.600

16:16:46

51

562.800

16:16:12

1135

562.800

16:16:08

7

562.600

16:15:09

800

562.600

16:15:09

568

562.600

16:14:48

1015

562.600

16:14:48

139

562.600

16:14:48

1019

563.000

16:12:31

268

563.000

16:11:39

542

563.000

16:11:39

273

563.000

16:11:39

51

563.000

16:11:39

429

562.800

16:11:39

861

563.200

16:11:19

149

563.200

16:11:19

161

563.400

16:11:01

51

563.200

16:10:17

51

563.200

16:10:17

451

562.200

16:08:35

51

562.200

16:08:35

1329

562.600

16:07:40

998

562.600

16:07:40

648

562.800

16:06:40

254

563.000

16:05:21

780

563.000

16:05:21

736

562.800

16:05:21

480

562.800

16:05:21

51

562.800

16:05:21

532

562.800

16:05:21

51

563.000

16:05:21

531

563.000

16:05:21

586

563.000

16:05:21

710

562.400

16:03:41

1151

562.400

16:03:41

23

562.600

16:03:07

51

562.400

16:02:46

51

562.000

16:02:42

564

562.000

16:02:42

1076

562.000

16:02:42

651

562.200

16:02:14

1058

561.400

16:00:44

51

560.800

15:58:12

194

560.800

15:58:12

1047

560.000

15:56:50

51

560.200

15:56:04

631

560.200

15:56:04

626

560.200

15:56:04

625

560.200

15:55:37

1254

560.200

15:55:37

190

560.200

15:55:37

1034

560.200

15:55:29

191

560.200

15:55:29

326

559.600

15:53:02

51

559.200

15:51:26

518

559.200

15:51:26

24

558.800

15:50:31

871

558.800

15:50:31

529

558.800

15:50:31

766

558.800

15:50:31

546

558.800

15:50:31

1034

558.800

15:50:31

248

558.800

15:50:31

512

558.400

15:46:42

262

558.400

15:46:42

131

558.400

15:46:42

461

558.600

15:45:37

480

558.600

15:45:37

51

558.600

15:45:37

485

558.000

15:45:23

51

558.000

15:45:23

1069

557.800

15:44:19

1154

558.000

15:44:17

68

558.200

15:44:14

585

558.200

15:44:14

51

558.200

15:44:14

310

558.200

15:44:14

507

558.200

15:44:14

468

558.200

15:44:14

1316

558.200

15:44:14

51

558.200

15:43:07

51

558.200

15:43:07

1124

558.000

15:42:52

655

558.200

15:40:57

446

558.200

15:40:57

742

557.600

15:35:45

1044

557.600

15:35:45

304

557.400

15:35:12

500

557.400

15:35:12

128

557.400

15:35:12

687

557.400

15:35:12

1247

557.400

15:35:12

1344

557.400

15:35:12

68

557.400

15:34:10

11

557.400

15:34:10

539

556.200

15:27:43

1393

556.200

15:27:43

750

556.200

15:27:43

321

556.200

15:27:43

502

556.200

15:27:43

1058

556.200

15:27:43

51

556.400

15:27:02

128

555.400

15:23:21

1410

555.400

15:23:21

1075

555.400

15:23:21

670

555.400

15:19:12

598

555.400

15:19:12

1037

555.400

15:19:12

1109

555.400

15:19:12

615

555.800

15:18:35

602

555.800

15:18:35

1129

556.400

15:15:13

363

556.800

15:13:37

637

556.800

15:13:37

1311

557.000

15:12:19

568

557.400

15:11:32

545

557.400

15:11:32

1104

557.800

15:09:58

64

557.800

15:09:58

23

558.000

15:09:37

7

558.000

15:09:37

750

558.400

15:08:29

622

558.400

15:08:29

7

558.600

15:07:57

922

558.600

15:07:49

138

558.600

15:07:49

1161

558.800

15:07:36

1210

559.400

15:05:30

28

560.000

15:04:11

1138

560.000

15:04:08

51

560.000

15:04:08

309

560.000

15:04:08

900

560.000

15:04:08

1050

560.000

15:04:08

1127

560.000

15:02:41

420

560.400

15:02:40

871

560.400

15:02:40

178

560.000

15:02:30

51

560.000

15:02:30

492

560.000

15:02:30

1005

559.600

14:59:20

51

559.000

14:57:30

658

559.000

14:57:30

211

559.000

14:57:30

210

559.000

14:57:30

595

559.000

14:57:30

612

559.000

14:57:30

306

559.200

14:57:26

184

559.200

14:57:26

6

559.200

14:55:52

68

559.200

14:55:52

306

559.200

14:55:52

700

559.200

14:55:52

413

559.200

14:55:52

900

559.200

14:55:52

1112

559.000

14:55:06

306

559.000

14:53:06

1192

559.000

14:53:06

228

559.000

14:53:06

249

559.000

14:53:06

900

559.000

14:53:06

830

558.400

14:49:18

346

558.400

14:49:18

349

558.600

14:49:15

900

558.600

14:49:15

1402

559.000

14:49:02

1440

559.400

14:48:46

306

558.800

14:47:02

525

558.800

14:47:02

899

558.800

14:46:40

563

558.800

14:46:40

1454

559.000

14:46:21

1017

558.800

14:44:50

651

559.000

14:44:20

1070

559.200

14:44:20

306

558.200

14:39:24

462

558.200

14:39:24

1074

558.000

14:37:32

776

558.200

14:36:20

245

558.200

14:36:20

1011

558.400

14:35:32

568

559.200

14:34:02

590

559.200

14:34:02

166

559.400

14:33:46

269

559.400

14:33:46

602

559.400

14:33:46

1079

559.400

14:33:46

1134

559.400

14:33:46

646

559.600

14:33:20

306

559.600

14:33:20

461

559.400

14:33:20

1202

559.400

14:32:59

111

559.400

14:32:59

1189

558.800

14:31:40

1098

558.000

14:30:35

1259

557.400

14:30:09

1027

556.400

14:28:15

1074

556.600

14:25:22

999

556.600

14:24:45

213

556.600

14:20:03

899

556.600

14:20:03

1169

556.800

14:19:03

1080

557.000

14:18:41

130

556.600

14:13:05

1044

556.600

14:13:05

1161

556.800

14:13:01

750

555.800

14:09:49

1029

556.400

14:08:22

26

556.800

14:06:34

1069

556.800

14:06:34

996

557.600

14:03:14

1118

557.800

14:03:14

1175

558.800

14:00:16

272

559.000

14:00:12

1138

559.000

14:00:12

79

559.200

13:59:23

141

559.200

13:59:23

531

559.200

13:59:23

1140

559.400

13:57:27

189

559.800

13:56:10

565

559.800

13:56:10

12

559.800

13:56:10

447

559.600

13:54:30

562

559.600

13:54:30

712

559.400

13:49:54

343

559.400

13:49:54

1223

559.600

13:49:51

1052

559.600

13:47:24

92

559.600

13:45:02

900

559.600

13:45:02

339

560.000

13:44:09

1088

560.000

13:43:31

1144

560.200

13:42:17

1100

559.600

13:40:09

1092

558.800

13:36:51

849

558.800

13:35:15

206

558.800

13:35:15

1191

559.000

13:35:15

51

558.800

13:31:50

311

558.800

13:31:50

579

558.800

13:31:50

139

558.800

13:31:50

6

558.600

13:31:50

1187

558.400

13:30:42

1059

558.200

13:29:53

201

557.600

13:26:31

820

557.600

13:26:31

637

557.800

13:26:31

155

558.600

13:21:16

534

558.600

13:21:16

480

558.600

13:21:16

1094

558.400

13:21:16

6

558.800

13:17:29

1096

558.800

13:17:29

1070

559.000

13:16:28

1160

559.400

13:15:50

214

558.600

13:07:32

334

558.400

13:07:32

316

558.400

13:07:32

543

558.400

13:07:32

46

558.400

13:07:32

1151

558.200

13:07:32

224

559.000

13:02:04

1101

559.200

13:01:07

302

560.000

12:57:18

771

560.000

12:57:18

1192

559.400

12:54:54

1192

559.400

12:53:24

186

559.200

12:50:30

900

559.200

12:50:30

1157

559.600

12:47:45

1196

559.200

12:45:38

32

560.000

12:44:07

75

558.600

12:37:59

1053

558.600

12:37:59

1107

559.000

12:37:21

320

558.400

12:35:47

306

558.400

12:35:47

160

558.400

12:35:47

131

558.400

12:35:39

1119

558.400

12:35:39

493

558.400

12:34:30

900

558.400

12:34:30

166

558.200

12:32:00

1018

557.400

12:29:02

1048

557.400

12:22:33

15

557.000

12:21:02

1245

556.000

12:19:33

745

556.200

12:19:33

147

556.400

12:19:31

593

556.400

12:19:31

13

556.400

12:19:31

1439

556.600

12:19:28


