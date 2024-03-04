(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Name of the Issuer Identification code of

the issuer Transaction

date Identification

code of

financial

instrument Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Average daily weighted

shares purchase price*

(in euros) Market

(MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 26/02/2024 FR0000051807 306 130.0000 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 26/02/2024 FR0000051807 1,417 129.9988 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 26/02/2024 FR0000051807 520 130.0000 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 26/02/2024 FR0000051807 5,752 129.9960 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 27/02/2024 FR0000051807 64 130.0000 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 27/02/2024 FR0000051807 373 129.9914 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 27/02/2024 FR0000051807 66 130.0000 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 27/02/2024 FR0000051807 618 129.9500 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 28/02/2024 FR0000051807 3,707 110.9921 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 28/02/2024 FR0000051807 20,482 113.1321 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 28/02/2024 FR0000051807 2,161 110.7945 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 28/02/2024 FR0000051807 37,284 112.3668 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 29/02/2024 FR0000051807 5,100 116.0352 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 29/02/2024 FR0000051807 28,975 116.0232 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 29/02/2024 FR0000051807 3,334 115.9624 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 29/02/2024 FR0000051807 52,075 115.8996 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/03/2024 FR0000051807 5,459 113.5394 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/03/2024 FR0000051807 29,978 113.5800 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/03/2024 FR0000051807 3,418 113.4967 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/03/2024 FR0000051807 59,288 113.4964 XPAR Total 260,377 114.6791

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

