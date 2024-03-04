(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)
Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.
These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.
It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".
Name of the Issuer
Identification code of
Transaction
Identification
Total daily volume
Average daily weighted
Market
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
26/02/2024
FR0000051807
306
130.0000
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
26/02/2024
FR0000051807
1,417
129.9988
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
26/02/2024
FR0000051807
520
130.0000
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
26/02/2024
FR0000051807
5,752
129.9960
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
27/02/2024
FR0000051807
64
130.0000
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
27/02/2024
FR0000051807
373
129.9914
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
27/02/2024
FR0000051807
66
130.0000
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
27/02/2024
FR0000051807
618
129.9500
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
28/02/2024
FR0000051807
3,707
110.9921
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
28/02/2024
FR0000051807
20,482
113.1321
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
28/02/2024
FR0000051807
2,161
110.7945
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
28/02/2024
FR0000051807
37,284
112.3668
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
29/02/2024
FR0000051807
5,100
116.0352
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
29/02/2024
FR0000051807
28,975
116.0232
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
29/02/2024
FR0000051807
3,334
115.9624
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
29/02/2024
FR0000051807
52,075
115.8996
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
01/03/2024
FR0000051807
5,459
113.5394
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
01/03/2024
FR0000051807
29,978
113.5800
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
01/03/2024
FR0000051807
3,418
113.4967
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
01/03/2024
FR0000051807
59,288
113.4964
XPAR
Total
260,377
114.6791
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
