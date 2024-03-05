American Technology Services Acquires Cyber Defense International to Strengthen Cybersecurity Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / American Technology Services (ATS), a leading managed IT services company based in Fairfax, VA, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cyber Defense International (CDI), a renowned American cybersecurity firm. This strategic move will significantly enhance ATS' existing cybersecurity offerings. The CDI and ATS cybersecurity team will lead incident response operations from the new ATS Security Operations Center (SOC) Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

"ATS is committed to providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity services to our clients. The acquisition of CDI is a testament to our dedication to protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats. Leveraging CDI's specialized knowledge and deep experience combating bad actors and data breaches, our Security Operations Center in Atlanta will be a stronghold against cyber incidents, ensuring unparalleled security for our clients," said Andy Wayne, President of ATS.

CDI has been at the forefront of cyber defense, offering cutting-edge cybersecurity operations, cyber threat intelligence, incident response, and vulnerability management services. "Joining ATS is a milestone in our journey. Our combined expertise will deliver enhanced cybersecurity measures, keeping our clients one step ahead of threats," remarked DaMon Ross, Founder of CDI.

Integrating CDI into ATS will strengthen ATS' advanced cybersecurity solutions, including incident response, threat intelligence, and vulnerability management, to ATS' comprehensive portfolio of MSP and MSSP services. "This acquisition enriches our cybersecurity capabilities. Our clients can trust that they are receiving the highest level of protection," stated Shashank Katikaneni, VP of Operations at ATS.

CDI's clients will continue to receive the exceptional service they have come to expect, now with the added benefits of ATS' vast resources and comprehensive IT service offerings. This acquisition is a significant step forward in ATS' mission to provide integrated, secure IT solutions that support and enhance business operations.

For more information about ATS and its services, please visit networkats.com.

About American Technology Services (ATS)

American Technology Services (ATS) stands at the forefront of technological innovation and service excellence. With a rich heritage dating back to 1994, ATS has consistently demonstrated award-winning expertise in supporting businesses' technology needs. ATS offerings span a comprehensive suite of managed IT services, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, software development, and IT consulting. ATS clients range from innovative startups to government contractors to established global entities. Our extensive MSP and MSSP services ensure businesses can operate seamlessly, with ATS managing every aspect of their IT infrastructure.

About Cyber Defense International (CDI)

Cyber Defense International (CDI) specializes in cybersecurity services, providing comprehensive solutions designed to protect businesses from cyber threats. With a focus on cybersecurity operations, cyber threat intelligence, cybersecurity consulting, and vulnerability management, CDI has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

