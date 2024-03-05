Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Black Banx Group, a leading global digital banking platform, today announced continued growth and expansion plans for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.





This announcement follows a record-breaking year for Black Banx, surpassing 39 million customers and achieving a pre-tax profit of US$239 million and revenue of US$2.3 billion in 2023. This success underscores the company's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and customer-centricity.

"We are excited about the tremendous growth potential in the MEA region," said Michael Gastauer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Black Banx. "With our commitment to financial inclusion and innovative digital banking solutions, we are well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of individuals and businesses in the region."

Black Banx's expansion plans in the MEA region include:

Expanding its product and service offerings: This includes tailoring existing solutions and potentially introducing new offerings aligned with the specific needs of the MEA market.

Building strategic partnerships: Black Banx aims to collaborate with local financial institutions and businesses to accelerate its growth and reach.

Black Banx aims to collaborate with local financial institutions and businesses to accelerate its growth and reach. Investing in infrastructure and technology: The company will invest in building a robust infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies to ensure a seamless and secure banking experience for its customers in the region.

Black Banx's commitment to financial inclusion goes beyond its expansion plans. The company has:

Established itself as a leader in the global digital banking landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including: Global accessibility with accounts in 28 fiat and 2 cryptocurrencies. Instant international and inter-platform transactions in multiple currencies. Diverse debit card options (plastic, metal, virtual) catering to various needs. Real-time currency exchange and cryptocurrency trading. Secure and efficient payouts and withdrawals. Interest-bearing savings accounts. Business-friendly solutions like batch uploads and API for bulk payments. Cutting-edge security measures to protect customer funds.





by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including: Pioneered new ground in: Cross-border payments: Setting a new standard with local real-time settlement systems. Financial inclusion: Bridging the gap with traditional banking by providing essential financial tools to the unbanked. Digital banking innovation: Utilizing emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and machine learning to simplify transactions and open new avenues for global trade and commerce.



Continued to adapt and evolve: Expanding cryptocurrency options: Including USDT and others alongside established options like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Demonstrating market adaptability: Ensuring it remains at the forefront of digital banking solutions by flexibly adapting to evolving trends. Evolving into a one-stop shop: Offering diverse financial solutions beyond banking, including investments and digital payment platforms.



Looking to the future:

Black Banx is confident its strong financial performance, unwavering commitment to innovation and customer focus, and dedication to financial inclusion position it to significantly contribute to the growth of the MEA region's digital economy.

Black Banx's strong financial performance and innovative approach to digital banking position it well to become a leading player in the MEA region. The company's commitment to financial inclusion and its focus on customer-centric solutions position it to contribute significantly to the growth of the region's digital economy.

Black Banx Group is a leading global digital banking platform offering a wide range of financial solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company is committed to providing innovative and accessible financial services, empowering its customers to manage their finances effectively.

