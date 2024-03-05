CGTN: Serving the people: How the CPPCC promotes consultative democracy

BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a chief physician at Anhui Provincial Hospital, Liu Lianxin has been advocating better medical and healthcare service system in China. Liu, also a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), filed a proposal on adjusting medical service cost last year in this regard.

His concerns got the attention of the authorities, and more policies have been introduced to address issues such as over-treatment and excessive fees. Mechanisms for dynamic adjustments to medical service prices have been established in all provincial-level regions across the country, and medical service pricing has been put under government supervision and management.

Serving the people

The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, has adhered to the people-centered development philosophy and helped secure and improve people's livelihoods, Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said on Monday.

He made the remarks when delivering a work report at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing.

The CPPCC National Committee has committed to serving the people, with CPPCC members serving the public based on reality, Wang said.

In-depth research was conducted in various areas of the people's interests, such as the expansion of quality medical resources, employment and education, he added.

The work report also outlined the key tasks for the CPPCC National Committee in 2024, calling for staying on the front line to learn the aspirations and demands of the people as well as the difficulties in the implementation of policies.

Proposals adopted in policies

Over the year, CPPCC members have been active in submitting proposals and much of their concerns have been addressed in China's policies.

A total of 5,621 proposals have been filed. Of the 4,791 proposals registered, 99.9 percent were handled, according to Wang.

Economic development is a main area of concern for CPPCC members. Over 2,200 proposals have been put forward on building a high-level socialist market economy system and promoting high-level opening up over a year.

Proposals for accelerating the construction of world-class enterprises and optimizing the distribution and structural adjustment of state-owned capital were adopted in the action plan for deepening reform and upgrading of state-owned enterprises.

While proposals to optimize the business environment for small- and medium-sized enterprises and guide private enterprises to strengthen their self-construction have been reflected in the guideline on boosting the growth of the private economy.

The CPPCC aims to improve the effectiveness of democratic supervision, put the whole-process people's democracy into practice, and better serve the scientific and democratic decision-making, Wang said on Monday.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-serving-the-people-how-the-cppcc-promotes-consultative-democracy-302079275.html