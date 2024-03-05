DJ Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund shows net asset value in financial year 2023: significant increase in rental income

Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Annual Results/Merger Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund shows net asset value in financial year 2023: significant increase in rental income 2024-03-05 / 06:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release, 5 March 2024 Press release (PDF) Zurich, 5 March 2024 - The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) has closed financial year 2023 with a stable result. The preliminary application for a merger with the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) has been submitted to the FINMA. . Rental incomes increase by 21%. . Rent default rate is at a low 3.6 per cent.f . The remaining term of existing tenancies (WAULT) remains at a high level of 5.65 years. . The preliminary application for a merger with the HSC Fund was submitted to FINMA in February 2024. Portfolio management Taking into account a market-related valuation adjustment of -2.9 per cent, the market value of the portfolio grew by 1.3 per cent overall to CHF 326 million. In the reporting period, a commercial property in the Berne region was acquired for CHF 13 million, contributing CHF 0.9 million to rental income. At the end of financial year 2023, the fund had a portfolio of 18 existing commercial properties, 95 per cent of which are located in German-speaking Switzerland, with 66 per cent generating rental income from retail, commercial and office use, 14 per cent from storage space and 9 per cent from logistics space and educational facilities. As a result of Helvetica's active management, including the conclusion of new or rental agreements or the extension of existing ones, the adjustment of rents to the rise in the national consumer price index and the acquisition of the aforementioned property, rental income increased by 21 per cent or CHF 3 million to just under CHF 18 million in financial year 2023. Gross actual return subsequently increased to 5.70 per cent. The low rent default rate of 3.6 per cent and the high WAULT of 5.65 years underline the demand and intrinsic value of the property portfolio. Financing strategy In accordance with the financing strategy adapted to the current market opportunities, new long-term liabilities have been concluded. 9 per cent of liabilities have now been tied up with a term of more than one year. Planned sales in the current year should bring the debt financing ratio of 40 per cent within the target range of 25 to 28 per cent. Distribution of dividend The distribution of dividend for financial year 2023 is CHF 5.50 per share, corresponding to a sound distribution yield of 5.34%. The distribution will be made with a value date of 26 April 2024 (ex-date 24 April 2024). Fund shares 323,927 shares were cancelled at the end of financial year 2023, which corresponds to 21 per cent of the shares in circulation. The shares cancelled as per 31 December 2023 will be repaid no later than March 2025. Events after the balance sheet date The sale of a property in Wädenswil (ZH) which was notarised as at the end of 2023 will reduce the debt financing ratio to around 37 per cent. Further strategic property sales are planned. Merger with Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund With the decision of the Board of Directors of Helvetica Property Investors AG on 10 August 2023, which was also made known to the public on 1 November 2023, the HSC Fund (acquiring fund) and the HSO Fund (transferring fund) are to be merged. Implementation is planned up to the end of the second quarter of 2024, subject to the approval of FINMA. The preliminary application for the merger was submitted to FINMA in February 2024. A prior listing of the shares of HSO Fund is currently no longer planned, although Helvetica - in consultation with FINMA - reserves the right to make adjustments with regard to the planned procedure and timetable for the merger. Depending on market developments, the fund management reserves the right to merge the two funds at a later date. For more details, facts and figures, see the 2023 Annual Report of the HSO Fund: https://www.helvetica.com/en/products/ download-center Notes Key Figures HSO Fund Key data Notes as of 31.12.2023 as of 31.12.2022 Securities number 43472505 43472505 ISIN CH0434725054 CH0434725054 Initiation date 29.11.2019 29.11.2019 Issued units Number - 312 500 Outstanding units Number 1 562 500 1 562 500 Redeemed units Number - - Net asset value per unit^1) CHF 114.94 121.15 Discount rate (real / nominal) % 3.50 / 4.80 3.38 / 4.41 Balance Sheet as of 31.12.2023 as of 31.12.2022 Market value of the properties CHF 1 326 070 000 321 819 000 Gross Asset Value (GAV) CHF 332 101 994 341 735 619 Debt ratio^2) % 45.92 44.61 Residual term debt financing^2) Years 8 0.46 0.21 Interest rate debt financing^2) % 8 2.33 1.60 Net Asset Value (NAV)^1) CHF 179 596 611 189 303 200 Income statement as of 31.12.2023 as of 31.12.2022 Rental Income and Income from ground rent CHF 17 863 318 14 754 238 Net income CHF 9 876 193 10 244 288 Weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT)^2) Years 5.65 6.96 Maintenance and repairs CHF 500 976 225 282 Target rental income p.a.^3) CHF 18 584 084 17 193 399 Gross target yield % 5.70 5.34 Gross actual yield % 5.40 5.21 Key financial figures AMAS^2) as of 31.12.2023 as of 31.12.2022 Return on investment % -0.05 4.43 Distribution yield % 12 5.34 5.39 Distribution per unit CHF 12 5.50 6.15 Payout-Ratio % 12 87.01 93.80 Return on equity (ROE) % -0.05 4.21 Return on invested capital (ROIC) % 0.83 2.73 Premium/discount % -10.39 -5.90 unit price per fund unit CHF 103.00 114.00 Operating profit margin (EBIT margin) % 72.84 73.88 Debt financing ratio % 40.34 40.93 Rent default rate % 1 3.61 2.82 Total expense ratio TERREF GAV % 0.96 0.96 Total expense ratio TERREF MV % 1.91 1.67 Performance % -4.36 -2.37 ^1) Values as at 31.12.2021: Net asset value per unit CHF 122.12 / net fund assets (NAV) CHF 152 648 197. ^2) The key figures were calculated in accordance with AMAS "Fachinformation Kennzahlen von Immobilienfonds" dated 13.09.2016 (as at 31.05.2022). ^3) Annualized value based on balance sheet date. As at the reporting date, 98.1 % of rental income is indexed and therefore linked to inflation. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance and does not take into account any commissions and costs charged on subscriptions and redemptions of units.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054.

