Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 07:01
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund shows net asset value in financial year 2023: significant increase in rental income

DJ Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund shows net asset value in financial year 2023: significant increase in rental income 

Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Annual Results/Merger 
Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund shows net asset value in financial year 2023: significant increase in rental income 
2024-03-05 / 06:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release, 5 March 2024 
Press release (PDF) 
Zurich, 5 March 2024 - The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) has closed financial year 2023 with a stable 
result. The preliminary application for a merger with the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) has been submitted 
to the FINMA. 
 . Rental incomes increase by 21%. 
 . Rent default rate is at a low 3.6 per cent.f 
 . The remaining term of existing tenancies (WAULT) remains at a high level of 5.65 years. 
 . The preliminary application for a merger with the HSC Fund was submitted to FINMA in February 2024. 
 
Portfolio management 
Taking into account a market-related valuation adjustment of -2.9 per cent, the market value of the portfolio grew by 
1.3 per cent overall to CHF 326 million. In the reporting period, a commercial property in the Berne region was 
acquired for CHF 13 million, contributing CHF 0.9 million to rental income. At the end of financial year 2023, the fund 
had a portfolio of 18 existing commercial properties, 95 per cent of which are located in German-speaking Switzerland, 
with 66 per cent generating rental income from retail, commercial and office use, 14 per cent from storage space and 9 
per cent from logistics space and educational facilities. As a result of Helvetica's active management, including the 
conclusion of new or rental agreements or the extension of existing ones, the adjustment of rents to the rise in the 
national consumer price index and the acquisition of the aforementioned property, rental income increased by 21 per 
cent or CHF 3 million to just under CHF 18 million in financial year 2023. Gross actual return subsequently increased 
to 5.70 per cent. The low rent default rate of 3.6 per cent and the high WAULT of 5.65 years underline the demand and 
intrinsic value of the property portfolio. 
Financing strategy 
In accordance with the financing strategy adapted to the current market opportunities, new long-term liabilities have 
been concluded. 9 per cent of liabilities have now been tied up with a term of more than one year. Planned sales in the 
current year should bring the debt financing ratio of 40 per cent within the target range of 25 to 28 per cent. 
Distribution of dividend 
The distribution of dividend for financial year 2023 is CHF 5.50 per share, corresponding to a sound distribution yield 
of 5.34%. The distribution will be made with a value date of 26 April 2024 (ex-date 24 April 2024). 
Fund shares 
323,927 shares were cancelled at the end of financial year 2023, which corresponds to 21 per cent of the shares in 
circulation. The shares cancelled as per 31 December 2023 will be repaid no later than March 2025. 
Events after the balance sheet date 
The sale of a property in Wädenswil (ZH) which was notarised as at the end of 2023 will reduce the debt financing ratio 
to around 37 per cent. Further strategic property sales are planned. 
Merger with Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund 
With the decision of the Board of Directors of Helvetica Property Investors AG on 10 August 2023, which was also made 
known to the public on 1 November 2023, the HSC Fund (acquiring fund) and the HSO Fund (transferring fund) are to be 
merged. Implementation is planned up to the end of the second quarter of 2024, subject to the approval of FINMA. The 
preliminary application for the merger was submitted to FINMA in February 2024. A prior listing of the shares of HSO 
Fund is currently no longer planned, although Helvetica - in consultation with FINMA - reserves the right to make 
adjustments with regard to the planned procedure and timetable for the merger. Depending on market developments, the 
fund management reserves the right to merge the two funds at a later date. 
For more details, facts and figures, see the 2023 Annual Report of the HSO Fund: https://www.helvetica.com/en/products/ 
download-center 
Notes 
 
Key Figures HSO Fund 
Key data                                Notes as of 31.12.2023   as of 31.12.2022 
Securities number                               43472505       43472505 
ISIN                                     CH0434725054     CH0434725054 
Initiation date                                29.11.2019      29.11.2019 
Issued units                          Number      -         312 500 
Outstanding units                       Number     1 562 500      1 562 500 
Redeemed units                         Number      -          - 
Net asset value per unit^1)                  CHF      114.94        121.15 
Discount rate (real / nominal)                 %       3.50 / 4.80     3.38 / 4.41 
 
Balance Sheet                                 as of 31.12.2023   as of 31.12.2022 
Market value of the properties                 CHF   1   326 070 000     321 819 000 
Gross Asset Value (GAV)                    CHF      332 101 994     341 735 619 
Debt ratio^2)                         %       45.92        44.61 
Residual term debt financing^2)                Years  8   0.46         0.21 
Interest rate debt financing^2)                %    8   2.33         1.60 
Net Asset Value (NAV)^1)                    CHF      179 596 611     189 303 200 
 
Income statement                               as of 31.12.2023   as of 31.12.2022 
Rental Income and Income from ground rent           CHF      17 863 318      14 754 238 
Net income                           CHF      9 876 193      10 244 288 
Weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT)^2)        Years     5.65         6.96 
Maintenance and repairs                    CHF      500 976       225 282 
Target rental income p.a.^3)                  CHF      18 584 084      17 193 399 
Gross target yield                       %       5.70         5.34 
Gross actual yield                       %       5.40         5.21 
 
Key financial figures AMAS^2)                         as of 31.12.2023   as of 31.12.2022 
Return on investment                      %       -0.05        4.43 
Distribution yield                       %    12   5.34         5.39 
Distribution per unit                     CHF   12   5.50         6.15 
Payout-Ratio                          %    12   87.01        93.80 
Return on equity (ROE)                     %       -0.05        4.21 
Return on invested capital (ROIC)               %        0.83         2.73 
Premium/discount                        %       -10.39        -5.90 
unit price per fund unit                    CHF      103.00        114.00 
Operating profit margin (EBIT margin)             %       72.84        73.88 
Debt financing ratio                      %       40.34        40.93 
Rent default rate                       %    1   3.61         2.82 
Total expense ratio TERREF GAV                 %       0.96         0.96 
Total expense ratio TERREF MV                 %       1.91         1.67 
Performance                          %        -4.36        -2.37 
 
^1) Values as at 31.12.2021: Net asset value per unit CHF 122.12 / net fund assets (NAV) CHF 152 648 197. 
^2) The key figures were calculated in accordance with AMAS "Fachinformation Kennzahlen von Immobilienfonds" dated 
13.09.2016 (as at 31.05.2022). 
^3) Annualized value based on balance sheet date. As at the reporting date, 98.1 % of rental income is indexed and 
therefore linked to inflation. 
 
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance and does not take into account any commissions and costs charged 
on subscriptions and redemptions of units.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054.

Media contacts 

Urs Kunz           Patricia Neupert 
Chief Commercial Officer,   Head Marketing & Communications 
Member of the Executive Board 
T +41 43 544 70 95 
urs.kunz@helvetica.com    T +41 43 544 70 98 
               patricia.neupert@helvetica.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 00:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.