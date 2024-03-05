Vade joins Hornetsecurity Group, creating a European cybersecurity leader

Partnership aims to position the group as the preeminent cybersecurity provider for customers and partners in Europe who value data sovereignty and best-in-class cloud, compliance and digital communications security services

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity Group ("Hornetsecurity"), a leading international cloud security and compliance SaaS provider, announced today that Vade, a French leader in email cybersecurity with more than 2.5 billion messages analysed daily, has joined the group.

With the rapidly increasing use of cloud business solutions and collaboration tools in combination with an evolving cybersecurity environment and sophisticated cyber threats, organisations of all sizes need flexible and adaptive cloud solutions to protect themselves. Hornetsecurity has established itself as a key partner to organisations in protecting their IT infrastructure, digital communication and data with best-in-class cloud services and tailored next-gen security, compliance and backup solutions.

Vade has become known for its industry-leading, SaaS-based email security offering for Microsoft 365, with differentiated API-based email filtering technology and an exceptionally efficient email security solution for large telcos and OEMs all over the world. Hornetsecurity provides several additional services for Microsoft 365, including backup, permission management, automated security awareness training and AI recipient validation.

Through the combination of Hornetsecurity and Vade, customers and partners in all markets will now benefit from a more extensive product offering, positioning Hornetsecurity as a global reference for cloud-based cybersecurity services.

In 2024, additional products will become available, provided via Vade's data centre. Thanks to Vade's strong and comprehensive channel network, MSPs and Resellers will be able to present attractive product combinations to the French market, including the comprehensive 365 Total Protection service that covers a broad range of an organisation's Microsoft 365 security, compliance management and data protection needs.

Daniel Hofmann, Chief Executive Officer of Hornetsecurity, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Vade to Hornetsecurity. This transaction is an important milestone in our journey to build the strongest global provider of Microsoft 365 security services. While we will of course retain and strengthen our pan-European focus, we are committed to further investment in the French channel market, continuing the strong path Vade has paved over the last several years."

Daniel Blank, Chief Operating Officer of Hornetsecurity, added: "Both Hornetsecurity and Vade embrace the same values and share a genuine commitment to safeguarding global organisations, enabling them to concentrate on their core strengths. We also both adopt a channel-first approach. We look forward to working with the Vade team in this exciting new chapter."

Georges Lotigier, Chief Executive Officer of Vade, said: "Since its inception, Vade has remained dedicated to introducing innovative approaches to combat cybersecurity threats. By joining Hornetsecurity, we will pursue and accelerate this commitment by helping to deliver a wider array of top-tier solutions to the ever-expanding cybersecurity market in Europe and worldwide. This union is the natural next step for Vade as we align ourselves with a like-minded European partner who shares our vision and culture."

Vade's leadership team has assumed different management positions at Hornetsecurity, and Georges Lotigier has become a member of the Hornetsecurity supervisory board.

This transaction with Vade is in line with Hornetsecurity's strategy of product build-up and international expansion. Backed by PSG Equity, TA Associates and Verdane, three leading software and specialist growth investment firms, Hornetsecurity aims to establish itself as a leading international cloud security and compliance software champion.

The transaction has closed and financial terms were not disclosed.

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network of 8,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 50,000 customers.

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organisations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing. Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency. Key investors include Tikehau Capital, a leader in European cybersecurity investments; Auriga Partners, an ongoing cooperator with the French Tech Sovereignty Fund; and CyberK, who are excited to become minority shareholders in the Hornetsecurity Group.

