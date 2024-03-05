

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday. The Australian dollar fell to a 3-1/2-month low of 1.6744 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 0.6478 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6665 and 0.6511, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 4-day lows of 1.0665 and 97.47 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.0681 and 98.00, respectively.



The aussie slipped to a 6-day low of 0.8806 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8835.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.69 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.05 against the kiwi, 96.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the loonie.



