DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 04 March 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.470 GBP1.260 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.442 GBP1.236 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.453696 GBP1.251113

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,361,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6155 1.442 XDUB 08:12:54 00069087691TRLO0 1385 1.444 XDUB 08:16:18 00069087849TRLO0 1798 1.444 XDUB 08:16:18 00069087848TRLO0 6255 1.444 XDUB 08:16:18 00069087847TRLO0 33 1.444 XDUB 08:30:01 00069088449TRLO0 8000 1.444 XDUB 08:30:01 00069088448TRLO0 4 1.444 XDUB 08:30:01 00069088451TRLO0 8000 1.444 XDUB 08:30:01 00069088450TRLO0 28 1.444 XDUB 08:30:18 00069088472TRLO0 8000 1.444 XDUB 08:30:18 00069088471TRLO0 7275 1.444 XDUB 08:31:18 00069088532TRLO0 2180 1.446 XDUB 08:37:36 00069088656TRLO0 5000 1.446 XDUB 08:37:36 00069088655TRLO0 3399 1.470 XDUB 09:50:39 00069090913TRLO0 6784 1.466 XDUB 09:59:52 00069091110TRLO0 4692 1.468 XDUB 10:59:23 00069092653TRLO0 1319 1.468 XDUB 10:59:23 00069092652TRLO0 6512 1.466 XDUB 13:27:35 00069095998TRLO0 7313 1.462 XDUB 14:46:00 00069098224TRLO0 1115 1.464 XDUB 14:46:00 00069098225TRLO0 10365 1.460 XDUB 14:48:38 00069098314TRLO0 19710 1.460 XDUB 15:42:35 00069100328TRLO0 4356 1.454 XDUB 16:08:26 00069101420TRLO0 246 1.454 XDUB 16:08:26 00069101419TRLO0 2700 1.454 XDUB 16:08:26 00069101418TRLO0 1354 1.452 XDUB 16:08:51 00069101437TRLO0 2621 1.452 XDUB 16:08:51 00069101436TRLO0 3093 1.452 XDUB 16:09:17 00069101458TRLO0 414 1.452 XDUB 16:10:33 00069101633TRLO0 2643 1.452 XDUB 16:10:53 00069101659TRLO0 2225 1.452 XDUB 16:11:37 00069101701TRLO0 3184 1.452 XDUB 16:11:50 00069101715TRLO0 674 1.452 XDUB 16:11:50 00069101714TRLO0 41 1.452 XDUB 16:12:30 00069101752TRLO0 3571 1.452 XDUB 16:12:30 00069101751TRLO0 2512 1.452 XDUB 16:13:05 00069101775TRLO0 1154 1.452 XDUB 16:13:28 00069101793TRLO0 1596 1.452 XDUB 16:13:28 00069101792TRLO0 210 1.452 XDUB 16:13:50 00069101813TRLO0 2084 1.452 XDUB 16:13:50 00069101812TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4574 123.60 XLON 08:44:23 00069088934TRLO0 3454 123.60 XLON 08:44:23 00069088935TRLO0 2499 123.80 XLON 09:15:43 00069089990TRLO0 4290 125.20 XLON 09:42:40 00069090704TRLO0 2563 125.20 XLON 09:42:40 00069090705TRLO0 2528 126.00 XLON 09:50:50 00069090918TRLO0 6920 126.00 XLON 09:50:50 00069090919TRLO0 3792 125.80 XLON 09:52:39 00069090939TRLO0 2200 125.40 XLON 09:59:52 00069091107TRLO0 2110 125.40 XLON 09:59:52 00069091108TRLO0 2860 125.40 XLON 09:59:52 00069091109TRLO0 2528 126.00 XLON 10:23:30 00069091644TRLO0 1479 126.00 XLON 10:23:30 00069091645TRLO0 2397 125.00 XLON 13:00:46 00069095275TRLO0 2200 125.00 XLON 13:00:46 00069095276TRLO0 2200 125.00 XLON 13:00:46 00069095277TRLO0 906 125.00 XLON 13:00:46 00069095278TRLO0 1580 125.80 XLON 13:27:35 00069095993TRLO0 6489 126.00 XLON 13:27:35 00069095994TRLO0 1580 126.00 XLON 13:27:35 00069095995TRLO0 6920 126.00 XLON 13:27:35 00069095996TRLO0 2186 126.00 XLON 13:27:35 00069095997TRLO0 477 125.20 XLON 14:46:00 00069098222TRLO0 6964 125.20 XLON 14:46:00 00069098223TRLO0 3628 124.60 XLON 15:42:59 00069100338TRLO0 2608 124.60 XLON 15:42:59 00069100339TRLO0 2219 124.60 XLON 15:44:01 00069100382TRLO0 8086 124.20 XLON 15:48:03 00069100518TRLO0 1816 124.20 XLON 16:03:10 00069101128TRLO0 2062 124.20 XLON 16:06:26 00069101286TRLO0 190 124.40 XLON 16:13:03 00069101772TRLO0 2200 124.40 XLON 16:13:03 00069101773TRLO0 1495 124.40 XLON 16:13:03 00069101774TRLO0

