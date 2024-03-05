Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.03.24
09:31 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,050
+3,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4541,50009:54
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 08:31
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
05 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 04 March 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.470     GBP1.260 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.442     GBP1.236 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.453696    GBP1.251113

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,361,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6155       1.442         XDUB      08:12:54      00069087691TRLO0 
1385       1.444         XDUB      08:16:18      00069087849TRLO0 
1798       1.444         XDUB      08:16:18      00069087848TRLO0 
6255       1.444         XDUB      08:16:18      00069087847TRLO0 
33        1.444         XDUB      08:30:01      00069088449TRLO0 
8000       1.444         XDUB      08:30:01      00069088448TRLO0 
4        1.444         XDUB      08:30:01      00069088451TRLO0 
8000       1.444         XDUB      08:30:01      00069088450TRLO0 
28        1.444         XDUB      08:30:18      00069088472TRLO0 
8000       1.444         XDUB      08:30:18      00069088471TRLO0 
7275       1.444         XDUB      08:31:18      00069088532TRLO0 
2180       1.446         XDUB      08:37:36      00069088656TRLO0 
5000       1.446         XDUB      08:37:36      00069088655TRLO0 
3399       1.470         XDUB      09:50:39      00069090913TRLO0 
6784       1.466         XDUB      09:59:52      00069091110TRLO0 
4692       1.468         XDUB      10:59:23      00069092653TRLO0 
1319       1.468         XDUB      10:59:23      00069092652TRLO0 
6512       1.466         XDUB      13:27:35      00069095998TRLO0 
7313       1.462         XDUB      14:46:00      00069098224TRLO0 
1115       1.464         XDUB      14:46:00      00069098225TRLO0 
10365      1.460         XDUB      14:48:38      00069098314TRLO0 
19710      1.460         XDUB      15:42:35      00069100328TRLO0 
4356       1.454         XDUB      16:08:26      00069101420TRLO0 
246       1.454         XDUB      16:08:26      00069101419TRLO0 
2700       1.454         XDUB      16:08:26      00069101418TRLO0 
1354       1.452         XDUB      16:08:51      00069101437TRLO0 
2621       1.452         XDUB      16:08:51      00069101436TRLO0 
3093       1.452         XDUB      16:09:17      00069101458TRLO0 
414       1.452         XDUB      16:10:33      00069101633TRLO0 
2643       1.452         XDUB      16:10:53      00069101659TRLO0 
2225       1.452         XDUB      16:11:37      00069101701TRLO0 
3184       1.452         XDUB      16:11:50      00069101715TRLO0 
674       1.452         XDUB      16:11:50      00069101714TRLO0 
41        1.452         XDUB      16:12:30      00069101752TRLO0 
3571       1.452         XDUB      16:12:30      00069101751TRLO0 
2512       1.452         XDUB      16:13:05      00069101775TRLO0 
1154       1.452         XDUB      16:13:28      00069101793TRLO0 
1596       1.452         XDUB      16:13:28      00069101792TRLO0 
210       1.452         XDUB      16:13:50      00069101813TRLO0 
2084       1.452         XDUB      16:13:50      00069101812TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4574       123.60        XLON      08:44:23      00069088934TRLO0 
3454       123.60        XLON      08:44:23      00069088935TRLO0 
2499       123.80        XLON      09:15:43      00069089990TRLO0 
4290       125.20        XLON      09:42:40      00069090704TRLO0 
2563       125.20        XLON      09:42:40      00069090705TRLO0 
2528       126.00        XLON      09:50:50      00069090918TRLO0 
6920       126.00        XLON      09:50:50      00069090919TRLO0 
3792       125.80        XLON      09:52:39      00069090939TRLO0 
2200       125.40        XLON      09:59:52      00069091107TRLO0 
2110       125.40        XLON      09:59:52      00069091108TRLO0 
2860       125.40        XLON      09:59:52      00069091109TRLO0 
2528       126.00        XLON      10:23:30      00069091644TRLO0 
1479       126.00        XLON      10:23:30      00069091645TRLO0 
2397       125.00        XLON      13:00:46      00069095275TRLO0 
2200       125.00        XLON      13:00:46      00069095276TRLO0 
2200       125.00        XLON      13:00:46      00069095277TRLO0 
906       125.00        XLON      13:00:46      00069095278TRLO0 
1580       125.80        XLON      13:27:35      00069095993TRLO0 
6489       126.00        XLON      13:27:35      00069095994TRLO0 
1580       126.00        XLON      13:27:35      00069095995TRLO0 
6920       126.00        XLON      13:27:35      00069095996TRLO0 
2186       126.00        XLON      13:27:35      00069095997TRLO0 
477       125.20        XLON      14:46:00      00069098222TRLO0 
6964       125.20        XLON      14:46:00      00069098223TRLO0 
3628       124.60        XLON      15:42:59      00069100338TRLO0 
2608       124.60        XLON      15:42:59      00069100339TRLO0 
2219       124.60        XLON      15:44:01      00069100382TRLO0 
8086       124.20        XLON      15:48:03      00069100518TRLO0 
1816       124.20        XLON      16:03:10      00069101128TRLO0 
2062       124.20        XLON      16:06:26      00069101286TRLO0 
190       124.40        XLON      16:13:03      00069101772TRLO0 
2200       124.40        XLON      16:13:03      00069101773TRLO0 
1495       124.40        XLON      16:13:03      00069101774TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  307523 
EQS News ID:  1851035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
