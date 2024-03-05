

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape PLC (INCH.L) reported fiscal 2023 profit before tax from continuing operations of 413 million pounds compared to 333 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 64.8 pence compared to 54.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 502 million pounds from 373 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 83.7 pence compared to 64.4 pence.



Fiscal 2023 revenue increased to 11.45 billion pounds from 8.13 billion pounds, prior year. Group revenue was up 41% on a reported basis boosted by acquisition of Derco. Group organic revenue growth was 12%, for the period.



