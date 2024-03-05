

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.6073 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-1/2 month low of 1.7862 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6091 and 1.7811, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 4-day low of 91.38 from Monday's closing value of 91.72.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken