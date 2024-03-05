Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 08:54
ACES India Private Limited: ACES Signs Contract with Mumbai Metro Railways Corporation Limited in Riyadh at LEAP-2024

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACES Saudi Arabia, celebrates a landmark achievement with the contract signing ceremony for providing Mobile Infrastructure Services at Mumbai Metro Line-3. The ceremony took place at the popular LEAP-2024 Event - "A Digital DAVOS" on 4thMarch 2024 at the Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

MMRC Logo

The event saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries, Eng. Bassam A. Al-Bassam Deputy Minister For Telecom And Infrastructure from Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Ms. Ashwini Bhide - IAS & Managing Director-MMRC, Mr. R. Ramana - Director (Planning & Real-estate dev./ NFBR - MMRC), from ACES, Dr. Akram Aburas (CEO), Dr. Khalid Almashouq (CTO), Mohammed Mazher (MD ACES India), Amit Sharma (ACES India), Dr. Naif AlShammari - Deputy CEO of Saudi Exim Bank, from Embassy of India - Mr. Abu Mathen George - Deputy Chief of Mission & Manusmriti - Counsellor, and other prominent members from MMRC & ACES.

Under the contract awarded for a duration of 12 years, ACES, will be responsible for providing mobile infrastructure services, including advanced 4G and 5G technologies serving more than 625+ million passengers annually across a total stretch of 33.5 kilometers, including 27 stations, platforms, concourses, and tunnels with seamless coverage, ultra-high speed and enhanced user-experience.

"We are excited to formalize this partnership, which embodies our dedication to delivering unparalleled digital infrastructure solutions. We are excited about the opportunities it presents to push the boundaries of technology and contribute to the success of our clients," said Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES.

Mrs. Ashwini Bhide - IAS & Managing Director MMRCL said, "We are pleased to partner with ACES India for Mobile Services Infrastructure. ACES is a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure company with rich global experience and our partnership will be instrumental in powering the digital experience to 625+ million Passengers annually".

About ACES:

ACES India Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ACES Saudi Arabia, stands as a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Company across the Middle East, South East Asia, and Europe. Renowned for its role as a Neutral Host Operator and Managed Service provider for cutting-edge communications and mobile coverage services, ACES delivers innovative solutions driving progress and connectivity. The company aims to revolutionize neutral-host mobile communications and IT solutions, positively impacting societies worldwide. Notable projects in India include like Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel, Mumbai Metro Line-3, Nodia Airport and international projects like the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport, Riyadh Airport, Red-Sea Airport among others. (https://www.aces-co.com/)

About Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC):

Mumbai Metro Line - 3 (MML - 3) is one of such key projects to improve the transportation scenario in the financial capital of India i.e. Mumbai. MML-3 project - a 33.5 km. long corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, envisages to decongest the traffic situation in Greater Mumbai. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of Mumbai Metro Line-3 (MML-3) project. It has been constituted as a JV of the Govt. of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) on 50:50 sharing basis. https://mmrcl.com/

Photo 1:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354594/ACES__MMRC__Contract_1.jpg
Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354593/ACES_MMRC_Contract_2.jpg
Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354595/ACES_MMRC_Contract_3.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354592/MMRC.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331930/ACES_Logo.jpg

(Left to right) Mohammed Mazher (MD ACES India), Dr. Khalid Almashouq (ACES CTO), Eng. Bassam A. Al-Bassam Deputy Minister For Telecom And Infrastructure from MCIT, Ms. Ashwini Bhide - IAS & Managing Director MMRC, Dr. Akram Aburas (ACES CEO)Mr. R. Ramana - Director (Planning & Real-estate dev./ NFBR - MMRC)

Eng. Bassam A. Al-Bassam Deputy Minister For Telecom And Infrastructure from Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Ms. Ashwini Bhide - IAS & Managing Director-MMRC, Mr. R. Ramana - Director (Planning & Real-estate dev./ NFBR - MMRC), from ACES, Dr. Akram Aburas (CEO), Dr. Khalid Almashouq (CTO), Mohammed Mazher (MD ACES India), Amit Sharma (ACES India), Dr. Naif AlShammari - Deputy CEO of Saudi Exim Bank, from Embassy of India - Mr. Abu Mathen George - Deputy Chief of Mission &Manusmriti - Counsellor, and other prominent members from MMRC & ACES.

(Left to right) Dr. Akram Aburas (ACES CEO) & Ms. Ashwini Bhide - IAS & Managing Director-MMRC

ACES Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aces-signs-contract-with-mumbai-metro-railways-corporation-limited-in-riyadh-at-leap-2024-302079496.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
