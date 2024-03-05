

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.4751 against the euro and a 4-day low of 1.3599 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4731 and 1.3571, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 110.64 from yesterday's closing value of 110.86.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.48 against the euro, 1.37 against the greenback and 108.00 against the yen.



