

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a software company, on Tuesday reported lower earnings on declined revenue for the fiscal 2023.



Yearly profit before tax fell to $22.9 million from $114.6 million in the previous year.



After tax, earnings were $25.2 million or $4.30 per share compared with $99.9 million or $16.46 per share in the prior year.



Excluding items, profit before tax was $49.7 million compared with $131.4 million in the last year.



Adjusted earnings after tax was $44.3 million or $7.50 per share compared with $114.5 or $18.75 per share in the previous year.



Revenue dropped to $474.3 million from $607.5 million in the prior year, on challenging market conditions.



'As we progressed through 2023, the market landscape became increasingly challenging. The elevated prevailing interest rates and inflationary pressures impacted customers, especially those in the telecommunications sector. These customers responded by taking significant action, particularly in the second half of 2023, to cut costs and by reducing their capital expenditure to preserve cash,' commented Eric Updyke, CEO



On Monday, Spirent shares closed at 108.40 pence, down 0.55% in London.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken