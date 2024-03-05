

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK,BAYRY.PK,BYR.L), a German pharmaceutical and biotechnology major, on Tuesday registered a surge in net profit for the fourth-quarter, that reflected a decline in costs and expenses. However, the company posted a decline in sales.



Looking forward the company expects revenue that is lower than last year's.



For the fourth-quarter, Bayer reported a net income of 1.337 billion euros or 1.36 euros per share, higher than 611 million euros or 0.62 euro per share, reported for the same period last year.



Core earnings per share were up 1.85 euros, from last year's 1.35 euros per share.



Pre-tax profit stood at 1.644 billion euros as against 870 million euros in 2022.



EBIT was at 2.189 billion euros, higher than previous year's 1.432 billion euros.



Excluding special items, EBIT was 1.942 billion euros, compared with 1.453 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA before special items was at 3.023 billion euros as against 2.462 billion euros in 2022.



Research and development expenses dropped to 1.070 billion euros from 1.614 billion euros a year ago.



Selling expenses moved down to 2.839 billion euros from previous year's 3.706 billion euros.



Cost of goods sold was at 4.486 billion euros, compared with 4.768 billion euros in 2022.



Sales were 11.862 billion euros, down from 12 billion euros last year.



For the full year, the company will pay a dividend of 0.11 euro per share, lesser than previous year's 2.40 euros per share.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects core earnings per share of 5.10 euros to 5.50 euros, with EBITDA before special items of 10.7 billion euros to 11.3 billion euros, on sales of 47 billion to 49 billion euros.



For the full year 2023, Bayer recorded core earnings per share of 6.39 euros, with EBITDA before special items of 11.706 billion euros, on sales of 47.637 billion euros.



