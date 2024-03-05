

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group (AHT.L), on Tuesday, reported Q3 profit before taxation of £442 million or 76.1c per share compared to £505 million or 86.9c per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, profit before taxation was £473 million or 81.4c per share versus £535 million or 91.9c per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the quarter rose 9% to £2.66 billion from £2.43 billion generated a year ago.



Ashtead's chief executive, Brendan Horgan, said, 'The Group's operating performance continues to be strong with revenue up 14% and rental revenue growth of 11%, both at constant currency. This performance is only possible through the dedication of our team members who deliver for all our stakeholders every day, while ensuring our leading value of safety remains at the forefront of all we do.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken