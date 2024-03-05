

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bakery chain operator Greggs PLC (GRG.L), Tuesday reported preliminary pre-tax profit of 188.3 million pounds for the full year, higher than 148.3 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by increases in sales.



Excluding items, underlying profit before tax was up 13.1 percent at 167.7 million pounds compared with 148.3 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit rose to 142.5 million pounds or 139.2p per share from 120.3 million pounds or 117.5p per share last year. Underlying profit was 126.7 million pounds or 123.8p per share for the full year.



Sales for the year grew 19.6 percent to 1.810 billion pounds from 1.513 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 46.0p per share.



Looking ahead, Roisin Currie, Chief Executive commented, 'Greggs has started 2024 well, with like-for-like sales in company-managed shops growing by 8.2% in the first nine weeks....There is no change to management's expectations for 2024.'



