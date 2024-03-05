New data shows long-term use of an AID system powered by Dexcom CGM can safely maintain improvements in glycaemic outcomes for up to two years 1.

Real-world evidence demonstrates reduction in severe hypoglycaemia and diabetic ketoacidosis over 12 months in people with Type 1 diabetes using a Dexcom-powered Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system 2

New global user data analysis shows an association between Dexcom CGM usage and a meaningful reduction in HbA1c for people treating their T2D with a GLP-1 4

Dexcom continues to enhance access to its portfolio around the world, including swift roll out of Dexcom ONE+ and the now, FDA cleared, Direct-to-Watch feature for G7.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced compelling new clinical evidence supporting the use of Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. Dexcom also announced data showcasing the significant benefits of CGM use for individuals managing Type 2 diabetes, along with groundbreaking evidence demonstrating a direct association between CGM use and reduced mortality in people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The evidence and data will be presented during Dexcom symposia and presentations at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes, held March 6-9, in Florence.

"As the pioneer in biosensing, since last year's ATTD, Dexcom has moved at an extraordinary pace. We launched G7 in 16 additional countries, released Dexcom ONE+ and are today announcing the phased launch of 'Direct-to-watch', that's two best-in-class products and a feature designed to empower even more people living with diabetes. Globally, we've expanded access to Dexcom products by over 5 million people," said Kevin Sayer, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Dexcom.

Driving access to best-in-class CGM technology

Dexcom has continued to drive access to its pioneering real-time CGM technology,launching its best-in-class G7 sensor in 16 new markets since ATTD 2023. The company's latest sensor, Dexcom ONE+, which was built based on user and HCP feedback and is designed to be easy to use for anyone living with diabetes, has also launched in eight markets within one month of first becoming available.

Delivering exceptional end-user experiences with direct connectivity to Apple Watch

Showing a commitment to not only expanding access to life-changing CGM but also to improving the experience for those already using Dexcom CGM, Dexcom announced that 'direct to Apple Watch' functionality for Apple Watch will have a phased launch available to all G7 iOS users everywhere by the end of the second quarter of this year. The announcement means that Dexcom G7 will soon be the only CGM system that can connect directly to Apple Watch without always needing to carry an iPhone. People choosing Dexcom G7 to help manage their diabetes will have access to 'direct to Apple Watch' as soon as it launches in their country.

Unparalleled AID abilities

With robust clinical evidence and strong partner relationships, Dexcom's pioneering leadership and capabilities within connected systems remains unparalleled. Of particular significance within AID systems, the clinically meaningful health outcomes resulting from use of both the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology and Insulet Omnipod 5 are only proven when powered by Dexcom CGM. Further demonstrating the value of AID systems powered by Dexcom CGM, Dexcom will showcase recently published evidence at ATTD 2024. Data from the longest prospective follow-up study to date of a cohort with established Type 1 diabetes1, using the Insulet Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system with Dexcom G6, showed that long-term use of the AID system could safely maintain improvements in glycaemic outcomes for up to two years. Perhaps most significantly, despite the long duration of the study, event rates for severe hypoglycaemia and diabetic ketoacidosis remained low at 2.04 and 0.24 events per 100 person-years.

Furthermore, real-world evidence from almost 3,000 people using a Tandem Control-IQ AID system, powered by Dexcom CGM, demonstrated lower rates for both severe hypoglycaemia and diabetic ketoacidosis over 12 months compared to historic rates2. Concurrent with these lower rates, on average adult participants spent more than 70% CGM time in range, while paediatric participants achieved 60% CGM time in range.

In December, Dexcom and Tandem announced the connection of Dexcom G7 to Tandem's t:slim X2 insulin pump software in the USA, swiftly followed by a roll out in markets across Europe, and in both South Africa and New Zealand. The announcement marked a powerful alliance combining Dexcom's best-in-class G7 sensor with Tandem's most widely available pump system.

Dexcom also announced the availability, in the USA, of Dexcom G6 with Tandem Mobi, the world's smallest, durable automated insulin delivery system.Integration with Dexcom G7will quickly follow in the USA in the second quarter of this year.

Exceptionally effective CGM for all types of diabetes

As demonstrated in multiple symposia and presentations at ATTD this year, clinical evidence continues to build demonstrating the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM use amongst people with all types of diabetes. Of particular note, Dexcom announced a first-of-its-kind study directly linking the benefits of CGM with a reduction in mortality for people treating Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes with insulin‡3. These results indicate use of CGM may have broad-based benefits that extend beyond glucose lowering in patients with diabetes on insulin.

Dexcom also unveiled new global user data analysis showing clinically meaningful reduction in HbA1c specifically for people managing their Type 2 diabetes with a GLP1 and using a CGM sensor compared to groups not using CGM*4. Dexcom data also showed that amongst Type 2 user populations, the more regularly a Dexcom CGM was worn, the more time a user spent within their desired glucose range5. Furthermore, a qualitative study involving people treating their Type 2 diabetes with basal insulin found the visualisation of glucose levels offered by Dexcom CGM improved understanding of the impact of treatment and lifestyle decisions on glucose levels, and the impact of those glucose levels on additional health issues6

"The breadth of studies and outcomes showcased here at ATTD demonstrates the crucial role that Dexcom CGM can play in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes," said Dr Thomas Grace, MD, Head of Clinical Advocacy and Outcomes at Dexcom. "From demonstrating a clinically significant decrease in HbA1c to increasing time in range and generally improving well-being, the results speak for themselves. We also continue to see studies confirm that whilst GLP1s are an effective initial treatment for those living with Type 2 diabetes the use of Dexcom CGM can strengthen their impact and provide an alternative for sustained long-term metabolic health improvement."

†Compatible smartphone is required to pair a new Dexcom G7 sensor with an Apple Watch. Dexcom G7 users must continuously have their smartphone within 20 feet 6 meters to utilize the Share/Follow features. Apple Watch is not capable of Share/Follow.

* Any insulin: CGM (-0.64%) vs control (-0.25%), p<0.0001. NIT: (-0.63%) CGM vs control (-0.14%), p<0.0001

++ As of Feb., 2024. Data on file, Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk for mortality was significantly lower in both T1D CGM users (Hazard Ratio: 0.53, CI:-0.43-0.65) and T2D CGM users (HR 0.86, CI: 0.76-0.97) than in non-users over 18 months

Dexcom Symposia Overview 2024

Dexcom Innovation: AID, Smart Devices and EHR Integration for Enhanced Care

Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 2:40 4:10 PM CET, in Hall C

Moderated by Professor Parth Kar, MD

This expert panel will speak to the latest on automated insulin delivery (AID), connected smart devices and electronic health record (EHR) integrations. We will shed light on the latest innovations with Dexcom CGM and the evidence expanding AID opportunities for people living with type 1 diabetes, including pregnant women. Additionally, we will discuss late breaking evidence highlighting improved outcomes with Dexcom-powered AID systems. We'll also share the latest advancements in the product pipeline focused on improving the patient experience and glycemic outcomes with integrated diabetes technologies. Finally, we will highlight recent developments with Dexcom's direct integration into the EHR designed to improve workflow and enable healthcare professionals to enhance patient interactions and care.

Dexcom Breakthroughs: Leveraging CGM Early and Across the Spectrum of Type 2 Diabetes Care

Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2:40 4:10 PM CET, in Hall A

Moderated by Sufyan Hussain, MD

Dexcom has led the development of evidence to support the use of Dexcom CGM in people with type 2 diabetes, highlighting the role of CGM for early glycemic goal achievement for effective T2D management. In this session you'll be the first to learn about Dexcom's newest system, Dexcom ONE+! We'll dive into compelling data illustrating Dexcom's pivotal role in optimizing outcomes for individuals across the T2D spectrum and the profound influence on enhancing glycemic management. We'll expand the journey to include an examination of time in tight range, exploring the nuanced understanding of the metric. Additionally, we'll explore data demonstrating the synergistic effects of Dexcom CGM combined with GLP-1 receptor agonists, shedding light on how the combination contributes to a comprehensive approach to care. Dexcom has a multifaceted role in early intervention and personalized strategies for T2D.

Dexcom Transformation: Improving Lives of People with Type 2 Diabetes

Friday, March 8, 2024, 8:30 9:20 AM CET, in Hall C

Moderated by William H. Polonsky, MD, PhD

Explore the cutting-edge of CGM technology with Dexcom, featuring a comprehensive portfolio of CGM products including the new Dexcom ONE+ system. Join a dynamic conversation, moderated by Dr. William Polonsky, PhD, CDCES, as experts delve into the transformative impact of real-time CGM for people with type 2 diabetes. Uncover a dual perspective, examining both the attainment of clinical goals as well as qualitative, patient-reported outcomes that spotlight how individuals leverage Dexcom CGM to successfully understand the impact of lifestyle choices that help inform personalized diabetes management goals.

For more information about these presentations and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit https://attd.kenes.com/

