

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), with Pfizer (PFE) and Shionogi as shareholders, announced positive findings from its phase I study showing that an investigational formulation of cabotegravir, known as cabotegravir ultra long-acting or CAB-ULA, can be dosed at intervals of at least four months.



It is the company's first step towards delivering ultra long-acting injectable HIV treatment and prevention medicines that would potentially enable people to have at least four months between visits to the clinic.



Data also showed that the intramuscular dosing of CAB-ULA has a safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile that supports a longer dose interval.



ViiV Healthcare said it is conducting a registrational study of CAB-ULA in 2024 to further evaluate its use for the prevention of HIV in adults. Future areas of study will include its potential use in combination with other medicines as a complete, ultra long-acting HIV treatment regimen.



