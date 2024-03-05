Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.03.24
09:58 Uhr
48,490 Euro
-1,110
-2,24 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,50048,56010:10
48,50048,56010:10
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 09:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Tender offer for hybrid capital securities

DJ Tender offer for hybrid capital securities 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Tender offer for hybrid capital securities 
05-March-2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.3.2024 08:58:48 CET | Ørsted A/S | Inside information 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS 
DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS 
UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW). 
This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer (as 
defined below) in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation 
or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement and the 
Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. 
Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') hereby invites holders of its: 
.  EUR 500,000,000 2.25 % hybrid capital securities due in 3017 (the 'Capital Securities' ISIN: XS1720192696) 
to tender the Capital Securities for purchase by Ørsted on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the 
tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2024 (the 'Tender Offer Memorandum') (the 'Offer'). The Offer is subject to the 
successful issuance of the subordinated green hybrid capital securities ('New Hybrid Issue') as also announced by 
Ørsted today. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them 
in the Tender Offer Memorandum. 
Ørsted will pay for Capital Securities accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer a Purchase Price of 98.75 %. 
Ørsted will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of Capital Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant 
Offer. 
Together with Ørsted's New Hybrid Issue, the purpose of the Offer is to refinance the Capital Securities and to 
proactively manage Ørsted's hybrid capital portfolio. Capital Securities purchased by Ørsted pursuant to the Offer will 
be cancelled and will not be reissued or resold. Capital Securities which have not been validly offered and accepted 
for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding. 
The Offer commences today, on 5 March 2024, and will expire at 17:00 CET on 11 March 2024. The results of the Offer 
will be announced as soon as reasonably practicable on 12 March 2024. Settlement of the Offer is scheduled to take 
place on 14 March 2024. 
Requests for information relating to the Offer should be directed to the Dealer Managers Citi, Danske Bank, HSBC, J.P. 
Morgan, and Morgan Stanley. 
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the financial 
year of 2024. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Tender offer for hybrid capital securities.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: TEN 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  307537 
EQS News ID:  1851205 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 02:59 ET (07:59 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.