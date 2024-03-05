Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.03.24
09:58 Uhr
48,490 Euro
-1,110
-2,24 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,51048,57010:13
48,53048,58010:13
Dow Jones News
05.03.2024 | 09:37
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities

DJ Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities 
05-March-2024 / 09:04 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.3.2024 09:04:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND 
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS 
DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS 
UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') announces its intention to issue a EUR benchmark size of subordinated green hybrid capital 
securities with first reset date after 5.75 years (NC5.75) and final maturity in 3024. 
The purpose of the new issue is to refinance Ørsted's EUR 500 million 2.25 % EUR hybrid capital securities issued in 
2017, with first reset date on 24 November 2024, and to proactively manage Ørsted's hybrid capital portfolio. Today, 
Ørsted is also inviting holders of these securities to tender their holdings for purchase by Ørsted - see separate 
company announcement relating to the Tender Offer. 
Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to investments into renewable energy projects in accordance with Ørsted's 
green finance framework, which has a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from Cicero (https://orsted.com/en/ 
Investors/Debt/Green-Financing). 
Ørsted is rated Baa1, negative outlook, by Moody's, BBB, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor's, and BBB+, stable 
outlook, by Fitch. Ørsted's new green hybrid capital securities are expected to receive the rating of Baa3 by Moody's, 
BB by Standard and Poor's, and BBB- by Fitch. 
On this transaction Morgan Stanley acts as Joint Bookrunner and Global Coordinator and with Citi, Danske Bank, HSBC, 
and J.P. Morgan as Joint Bookrunners. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Issues green hybrid capital securities.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  307538 
EQS News ID:  1851207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.