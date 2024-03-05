Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
[05.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.03.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|18,543,600.00
|EUR
|0
|169,323,958.76
|9.1311
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|04.03.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|927,819.22
|92.0456
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|04.03.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|199,600.00
|EUR
|0
|21,118,394.49
|105.8036
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|04.03.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|61,192.00
|USD
|0
|6,745,929.64
|110.242
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|04.03.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|41,439.00
|GBP
|0
|4,457,275.93
|107.5623
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|04.03.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,911.00
|EUR
|0
|5,172,616.25
|103.6368
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|04.03.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|27,839.00
|CHF
|0
|2,682,150.89
|96.3451
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|04.03.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|5,477,618.00
|EUR
|0
|53,335,909.93
|9.7371
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|04.03.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,606,073.00
|USD
|0
|16,661,197.30
|10.3739
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|04.03.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|666,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,796,214.21
|10.1932
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|04.03.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,089,910.00
|EUR
|0
|21,267,400.36
|10.1762
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|04.03.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|285,223.16
|10.1902
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|04.03.24
|IE000061JZE2
|60,000.00
|USD
|0
|610,597.22
|10.1766