Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU LN) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.6549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1607908 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 307561 EQS News ID: 1851261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 05, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)