DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 225.9886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31047624 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 307567 EQS News ID: 1851273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 05, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)