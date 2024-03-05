DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.9944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 491508 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 307583 EQS News ID: 1851305 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)