DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.4427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 307667 EQS News ID: 1851473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)