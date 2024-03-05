DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.0535 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5410773 CODE: AEJ LN ISIN: LU1900068328

March 05, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)