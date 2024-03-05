DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 38.834 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1868557 CODE: PRIU LN ISIN: LU1931974858

March 05, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)