Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.4209 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 190158 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN Sequence No.: 307765 EQS News ID: 1851669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 05, 2024 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)