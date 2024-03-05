Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 04 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 04 March 2024 665.14 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 664.38 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
05 March 2024