Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - From April 16 to 17, 2024, premier blockchain and AI consulting firm VAP Group will be hosting a one-of-a-kind conference at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai. Not only has the Global AI Show promised to bring over 10,000 attendees but it has partnered with Sophia, the world's first robot citizen who can mimic social behavior and express a wide range of emotions, created by Hanson Robotics. The event will discuss engaging topics like AI Startups: What Does Their Future Look Like and Roadmap for Success in AI.





Sophia, the first humanoid robot officially joins as Global AI Show's Brand Ambassador

With Sophia as one of the speakers, the Global AI Show is set to become a leading event in the industry. Celebrated for her 'human-level intelligence,' Sophia has already traveled to 65 countries and is a citizen of Saudi Arabia. This makes her the first robot in history to have citizenship in a country.

From shows like Good Morning Britain to CNBC, Sophia has been in the limelight since 2016. She has over 350,000 followers on social media, where she is often applauded for her witty remarks. While her socials are handled by a social media team with an AI dialogue system, the Global AI Show will showcase her true spirit in reality. Sophia will be addressing a crowd of more than 10,000 attendees expected at the event.

The Global AI Show has teamed up with major media outlets such as Zex PR Wire, AI Mojo, Cryptonite UAE, Lunar Strategy, and more. The event's objective is to discuss, dispute, and diversify the benefits of AI for everyone in the workplace. Aside from that, themes like 'Exploring AI Leadership and Human Governance: The Boundaries of Machine Rule' and designing AI policies are all poised to shape the future of AI adoption.





Global AI Show, the most anticipated AI event of 2024

Dubai's new tech-forward government has implemented the use of AI before many countries. This makes Dubai the top choice for VAP Group to bring the Global AI event to life. After the main event, an after-party will be held in WHITE Beach, a renowned restaurant, to celebrate and serve networking purposes.

The event has garnered the interest of many sponsors. Destm Technologies Pvt Ltd., a 360-degree software and app development company, and Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd., a twenty-four-year-old BPM organization committed to driving efficiency across industries, are the notable Silver sponsors of the Global AI Show.

About Global AI Show

VAP Group is thrilled to unveil the Global AI Show, an electrifying convergence of pioneering minds and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This groundbreaking event is poised to set new benchmarks, fuel innovation, and redefine the trajectory of AI on a global scale. Mark your calendars for 16th -17th April 2024 to experience the convergence of industry titans, trailblazing startups, and forward-thinking experts at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. From illuminating keynote presentations to riveting panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global AI Show curated by VAP Group will immerse attendees in the forefront of AI's transformative potential. This is not just a conference; it's a catalyst for change. With a spotlight on breakthrough technologies, disruptive concepts, and actionable insights, the Global AI Show is a testament to VAP Group's commitment to shaping the future of AI.

To book tickets: https://www.globalaishow.com/tickets/

