

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $82.76 a barrel, while WTI crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $78.55.



There was some disappointment from the lack of fresh supportive measures in top consumer China.



China is aiming for five percent GDP growth this year but there is reluctance to use deficit spending for economic stimulus.



The Chinese government has set the targeted fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio at 3 percent this year, down from a revised 3.8 percent last year - suggesting that large fiscal stimulus is off the table for now.



On the positive side, oil prices found some support from a widely expected extension of voluntary output cuts till the end of the second quarter by the OPEC+ producer group.



The dollar held steady in European trade ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate decision and congressional testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken