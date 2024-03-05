

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, building on gains over the last two trading sessions amid growing confidence that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates in June.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $2,126.94 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,135.25.



The dollar held steady despite comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic that there was no urgency to cut interest rates.



On Monday, Bostic emphasized the necessity of seeing 'more progress' on inflation reduction but said he still thinks it will likely be appropriate for the Fed to approve two quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year.



Investor focus is now on the upcoming ECB rate decision and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.



Powell is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.



U.S. service sector activity data for February, due out later in the day may also offer important clues on the economic and rate outlook.



Among other reports, data on factory orders, private sector employment, weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit along with the Fed's Beige Book are due to be released this week.



The U.S. Labour Department's employment report is due on Friday, with employment expected to increase by 200,000 jobs in February after an increase of 353,000 jobs in January.



The European Central Bank announces its monetary policy decision on Thursday, with investors waiting for cues on when it would start easing interest rates from record highs.



