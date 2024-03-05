Absorbent Paper Market worth $177.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Absorbent Paper Marketby Type (Wet Crepe, Dry Crepe, Tissue, Scrim-Reinforced Paper), Application (Filter Paper, Toilet Paper, Napkins, Surgical Drapes & Gowns, Food Wraps, Wipes), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028', Absorbent Paper Market size is projected to reach USD 177.3 billion by 2028 from USD 135.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The major drivers for the absorbent paper market are the rising hygiene and sanitation awareness, growing demand for adult incontinence products, and increasing demand for coffee filters in Europe. Increasing competition from alternative materials, and environmental concerns related to the production, use, and disposal of absorbent paper products are considered restraining factors in this market. Whereas the increasing demand for surgical drapes and gowns, and expansion of absorbent paper market into new applications such as wipes, and personal care products act as opportunities in the market.

"The tissue product type is the second fastest growing product type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The tissue segment is estimated to be the second fastest-growing product type in the absorbent paper market due to its versatile applications across various sectors like hygiene, healthcare, and hospitality. With increasing awareness about sanitation and hygiene, coupled with lifestyle changes, the demand for tissue products such as facial tissues, paper towels, and toilet paper is experiencing steady growth, propelling the segment's rapid expansion.

"Based on the application, medical paper & sheets application is the third fastest growing application in terms of value in the absorbent paper market."

The medical paper and sheets application emerges as the third fastest-growing segment in the absorbent paper market due to rising healthcare concerns globally. With a surge in demand for medical supplies, including disposable sheets, examination table paper, and surgical drapes, driven by increased healthcare spending and stringent hygiene standards, this segment experiences rapid growth, catering to the expanding needs of healthcare facilities and professionals.

"Based on the end-use industry, the packaging end-use industry is estimated to be the second fastest-growing segment of the absorbent paper market."

Packaging emerges as the second-fastest growing end-use industry in the absorbent paper market due to heightened sustainability efforts and the shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. With increasing awareness about environmental conservation, there's a rising demand for biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials made from absorbent paper, driving growth in this segment as businesses seek sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging materials.

"North America is the second fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the absorbent paper market."

North America represents the second fastest-growing region in the absorbent paper market during the forecast period due to heightened hygiene awareness, evolving consumer preferences, and technological advancements in manufacturing processes. With a focus on convenience and cleanliness, coupled with a growing demand for eco-friendly products, North American consumers are driving the adoption of absorbent paper products across various applications, contributing to the region's rapid market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), International Paper (US), Georgia-Pacific LLC. (US), Metso Group (Finland), and Ahlstrom (Finland) are some of the established players in the absorbent paper market.

