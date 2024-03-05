Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Limited: Kilmer Sports Ventures Appoints Ivan Gazidis as President

Respected global executive brings 30 years' experience in football management and governance to the new company

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kilmer Sports Ventures announced the appointment of Ivan Gazidis as President, effective immediately. Kilmer Sports Ventures is a new division of the Kilmer Group and will focus on investment opportunities in the world of sport and entertainment.



Kilmer Sports Ventures is owned by Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman and CEO of Kilmer Group and Chair of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of Canadian sports teams including the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, and the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

Gazidis joins Kilmer Sports Ventures after thirty years as a business executive and leader in the world of football and sports. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of AC Milan where he led a remarkable turnaround of the football club both on and off the field, guiding it from the brink of bankruptcy to its first league title in 11 years while also restoring the club to profitability and financial security in just four years.

Prior to his role at AC Milan, Gazidis served as the Chief Executive Officer of Arsenal Football Club. During his tenure, Arsenal won three FA Cups and three Community Shields, while consistently securing UEFA Champions League qualification. Under his leadership, the club modernized all aspects of its operations and facilities, including its two training grounds, without adding debt and while maintaining profitability in every year of his tenure.

Gazidis was one of the founders of Major League Soccer and served as its Deputy Commissioner. He has served on and chaired many boards and committees including the European Clubs Association Executive Board, the UEFA Executive Committee and FIFA's Football Stakeholders Committee.

"I am delighted to join Kilmer Sports Ventures and look forward to building this new organization with Larry Tanenbaum," said Ivan Gazidis. "Larry Tanenbaum is one of the most important and influential leaders in the world of sports and I am honored and excited to be working with him."

"We are delighted to welcome Ivan Gazidis to Kilmer Sports Ventures," said Larry Tanenbaum. "He has had such an influential role in the development of football internationally, and I know his unparalleled experience and proven leadership will be invaluable."

About Kilmer Group



Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform with a long history in business development and investment focused on three verticals: Infrastructure & Real Estate, Sports & Media, and Private Equity, which includes a majority ownership in Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited.