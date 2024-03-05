

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization chief says the lack of food led to the deaths of 10 children in Gaza.



In a social media post, WHO's Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of 'grim findings' during a UN team's visit to the Al Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza.



The team - comprising the WHO, OCHA, UNICEF and the UN Population Fund - visited the hospitals to deliver fuel and essential medical supplies.



The visits were the first to those hospitals since early October - despite UN agencies' ongoing efforts to gain more regular access to the north of Gaza.



The team delivered 9,500 liters of fuel to each hospital - but that is just a fraction of what is needed.



Dr. Tedros said the team found severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, hospital buildings destroyed, and serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies.



Kamal Adwan Hospital is the only pediatrics hospital in northern Gaza, and it is overwhelmed with patients. Dr.Tedros said the lack of electricity poses a serious threat to patient care and the lack of food led to the deaths of 10 children.



In a separate statement, UNICEF warned that the child deaths as feared have becme a reality, as malnutrition ravages the Gaza Strip.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

