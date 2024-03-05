

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has lost his position as the world's richest person after more than nine months as Jeff Bezos surpassed him on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



After shares in Tesla Inc. lost more than 7 percent of its value on Monday, the SpaceX owner's net worth has gone below that of Jeff Bezos.



The Amazon founder's net worth was $200.3 billion, while Musk has fallen to second rank at $197.7 billion, according to the index.



The world's biggest online retailer had a revenue of $574.8 billion in 2023, while Bezos gained $23 billion over the past year.



During this period, Musk has lost about $31 billion.



Bezos returns to the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a gap of three years.



LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is ranked No. 3 in the wealth ranking.



Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Warren Buffett, Larry Ellison, Larry Page and Sergey Brin round out the top 10, on descending order, respectively.



They are followed by Mukesh Ambani at No. 11 and Gautam Adani at No. 12, both Indian billionaire businessmen.



