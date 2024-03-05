Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company Releases Toasted Bourbon Batch 1

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, a family-owned and operated craft distillery in Louisville, announces the release of Batch 1 of its Toasted Bourbon.

Peerless® Toasted Bourbon

Kentucky Peerless® Toasted Bourbon Batch 1

The release will initially take place with Batch 1 on March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Peerless Distillery located at 120 North 10th Street. Toasted Bourbon will then begin distribution in Kentucky and eventually, nationwide. The first 100 bottles sold will include a specially numbered label. Bottle signings will take place at the distillery from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. There is a two-bottle purchase limit per person.

Peerless Toasted Bourbon is aged in two separate oak barrels. It is initially aged in the distillery's standard, char level 3 barrel. This process develops the desired flavor profiles of caramel, brown sugar, and toffee. The already barrel-aged whiskey is then placed in a toasted barrel to finish. The toasted barrel adds more complexity with honey, vanilla, toasted spices, and chocolate. The unique aging process allows for an elevated nose and palate.

"We hand-select each barrel for the finishing process. We chose to use a medium toast because it contains less tannins, which results in a more aromatic whiskey with warm, sweet, savory character and strong vanilla overtones," explains Peerless Head Taster John Wadell.

Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company is open to the public Monday through Saturday for tours and tastings in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information and to book reservations, visit kentuckypeerless.com.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

Contact: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, 120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

For press inquiries: christina@kentuckypeerless.com

For additional elements: https://bit.ly/PeerlessToastedBourbon

Like or follow Peerless on Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

Contact Information

Cadie Tucker

Marketing

cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

(502) 566-4999

Christina Vassallo

Marketing Manager

christina@kentuckypeerless.com

50244421892

SOURCE: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

View the original press release on newswire.com.