

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) maintained provided earnings, adjusted earnings and comparable sales guidance for the first quarter and the full-year 2024.



For the first quarter, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share on a comparable sales decline of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9.60 per share on a comparable sales growth of flat to 2 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $8.44 per share for the year.



