Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 13:06
390 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.: Dragonfly has Received Milestone Payment Following Dosing of First Patient in AbbVie Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating DF4101/ABBV-303

This is the eighth drug using Dragonfly's platform technology, and the sixth TriNKET® to enter into clinical trials.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced receipt of a milestone payment following dosing of the first patient in a clinical trial conducted by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to evaluate ABBV-303, a solid tumor targeting TriNKET®.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

ABBV-303, an investigational drug being developed for the treatment of solid tumors, is the eighth drug using Dragonfly's platform technology to enter the clinic, and the first AbbVie-licensed TriNKET® drug candidate to enter into the clinic. The Phase 1 clinical trial, conducted by AbbVie, is evaluating ABBV-303 alone and in combination with AbbVie's budigalimab (ABBV-181), in solid tumors.

"We are delighted that AbbVie has advanced ABBV-303 into the clinic," said Bill Haney, CEO and Dragonfly co-founder. "AbbVie is a global leader in advancing novel treatments for some of the most complex diseases and a terrific partner. We look forward to continued success and rapid progress with the AbbVie team to advance potential new treatment options for patients."

Additional information about the M24-122 Phase 1 trial, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06158958).

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies that harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. In addition to a set of advanced programs in the clinic, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platforms that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas.

For more information visit:
www.dragonflytx.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc./
https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne E. Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dragonfly-has-received-milestone-payment-following-dosing-of-first-patient-in-abbvie-phase-1-clinical-trial-evaluating-df4101abbv-303-302078944.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.