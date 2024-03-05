DJ Resolutions of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Resolutions of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 05-March-2024 / 12:34 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.3.2024 12:34:32 CET | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: The audited annual report for 2023 and treatment of loss . The audited annual report for 2023 was approved. . In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid out to the shareholders for the financial year 2023. Discharge, remuneration, and elections . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. . The remuneration report for 2023 was approved. . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024, which remains unchanged compared to the remuneration for 2023, was approved. . Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were elected as new Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, respectively, and Dieter Wemmer, Peter Korsholm, Julia King, and Annica Bresky were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Resolutions of 2024 annual general meeting.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: RAG TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 307799 EQS News ID: 1851825 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 06:34 ET (11:34 GMT)