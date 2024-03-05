Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
05.03.2024
Resolutions of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
05-March-2024 / 12:34 CET/CEST 
Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: 
The audited annual report for 2023 and treatment of loss 
 . The audited annual report for 2023 was approved. 
 . In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid out to the shareholders 
  for the financial year 2023. 
Discharge, remuneration, and elections 
 . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. 
 . The remuneration report for 2023 was approved. 
 . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024, which remains unchanged compared to the 
  remuneration for 2023, was approved. 
 . Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were elected as new Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, 
  respectively, and Dieter Wemmer, Peter Korsholm, Julia King, and Annica Bresky were re-elected as members of the 
  Board of Directors. 
 . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
+45 99 55 77 65 
cabkj@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Resolutions of 2024 annual general meeting.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2024 06:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
