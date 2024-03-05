PSC Consulting bolsters leadership team with appointment of European head

James Drummond is named as PSC's new European Managing Director

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, United Kingdom, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSC Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of James Drummond as Managing Director of its European operations. The appointment strengthens the PSC leadership team, drawing on James' extensive background in leading change and catalyzing growth in the energy, industrial, and technology sectors.



James steps into the role at PSC from his role as Managing Director of Engineering Consultancy firm PDi Ltd, where his strategic insight was pivotal in navigating the oil and gas sector's shift toward renewable energy. His expertise in guiding business development teams and his ability to revitalize legacy operations to unlock new revenue streams will be crucial in meeting the changing needs of PSC's diverse client base as they navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Commenting on the appointment, Alex Boyd, President and CEO of PSC Consulting, said: "With a focus on innovation in digital transformation and AI integration, James is set to contribute significantly to PSC's service offerings. His strategic insight and deep energy industry knowledge are vital as we enhance our services to meet the future demands of the sector. We are excited to have him lead our European operations and drive growth as we navigate the transformation of the energy industry."

In his leadership roles, James has been instrumental in operational transformations and has played a pivotal role in identifying emergent technologies that align with corporate growth objectives. His strategic vision for implementing AI and advanced analytics will support PSC's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"Like all of the PSC senior management, I am passionate about the energy transition and very much aligned with PSC's vision to power a sustainable world," commented James. "There certainly are some major challenges to address, but we also have to recognize that the energy transition is just that, a process of change, and in a period when fossil fuels and renewable generation will need to live together, we have to be able to maximize the value of the whole asset base. PSC is at the forefront of supporting clients through the energy transition, and I'm eager to contribute to the company's success and foster the exceptional talent within our ranks," he concluded.

About PSC

PSC is a specialist consulting firm in the global electricity industry delivering planning, analysis, development, and strategic advisory services related to power networks, operational technologies, HVDC, distributed energy resources, and market systems. PSC is independently operated with over 250 employees serving clients throughout North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific. www.pscconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Roberto Chiarotti