

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained weak amidst anxiety ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's much-awaited testimony before the Congress. Key economic data lined up for release also added to the anxiety. The interest rate decision by the European Central Bank due on Thursday also added to the nervousness.



Wall Street Futures imply weak sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares finished on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices traded firm as supply concerns weighed. Gold prices moved close to record highs ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained while Bitcoin inched closer to a fresh high.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,943.10, down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,115.90, down 0.29% Germany's DAX at 17,697.95, down 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,641.06, up 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 7,956.44, up 0.00% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,904.85, down 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,097.63, up 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,724.20, down 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,047.79, up 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,162.64, down 2.61%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0852, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.2683, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 150.39, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6493, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3584, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 103.88, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.184%, down 0.86% Germany at 2.3595%, down 1.56% France at 2.824%, down 1.60% U.K. at 4.0855%, down 0.93% Japan at 0.705%, up 0.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $82.94, up 0.17%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.78, up 0.05%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,133.15, up 0.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,720.42, up 1.87% Ethereum at $3,697.74, up 4.56% BNB at $418.85, down 0.83% Solana at $129.86, down 1.31% XRP at $0.6404, down 0.02%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

