Oxylabs' "Project 4ß" Partners with Bellingcat to Elevate Open Source Investigations

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Oxylabs , a web intelligence collection solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Bellingcat , a nonprofit, independent investigative collective of researchers and citizen journalists brought together by a passion for open source research. This collaboration is part of Oxylabs' pro bono initiative, "Project 4ß ," which aims to support organizations working towards the greater good.

The partnership grants Bellingcat free access to Oxylabs' expertise, the world's largest ethically sourced proxy network, and one of the most advanced solutions for web intelligence collection - Web Unblocker. Bellingcat will be able to harness a vast amount of publicly available online information, enabling them to conduct thorough and accurate investigations.

"Big Tech and social media have grown more and more hostile to open source research in recent years, from cutting off developer's API access to banning academic researchers," said Giancarlo Fiorella, Bellingcat's director of research and training. "Oxylabs' products will help us navigate these challenges, namely in archiving user-generated content that is vital for investigations, accountability efforts, and the safety of online researchers."

Bellingcat is renowned for its groundbreaking investigations, utilizing open-source intelligence to shed light on complex issues. Founded in 2014, the organization has pioneered the use of open source research methods to investigate a variety of subjects of public interest.

These range from the poisoning of Alexey Navalny to revealing the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, uncovering war crimes in Syria, and the involvement of Russian GRU officers in covert activities across Europe. Bellingcat's research is regularly referenced by international media and has been cited by several courts and investigative missions.

"We are delighted to partner with such a distinguished organization as Bellingcat and contribute to the organization's critical and noble mission with our public web data collection solutions. This significant collaboration once again proves the potential of web data acquisition to be harnessed for social good, in this case - uncovering truth and promoting transparency," said Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

Through "Project 4ß ," Oxylabs has already forged partnerships with a number of organizations, including Debunk.org, an organization dedicated to countering online disinformation and state-sponsored internet propaganda, Forbes, Confirmado , the Environmental Protection Department of Lithuania , Communications Regulatory Authority of Lithuania , members from academic institutions, such as the University of Edinburgh, the University of Washington, the University of Pennsylvania, to name a few.

Investigative journalists, academic institutions, researchers, NGOs, non-profits, and other organizations dedicated to tackling the most complex societal challenges are invited to join " Project 4ß ". By leveraging Oxylabs' expertise and robust web intelligence collection solutions, partners can maximize their research impact and deepen their understanding of the possibilities that public web data unlocks.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

About Bellingcat

Bellingcat is a nonprofit, independent investigative collective of researchers, investigators and citizen journalists brought together by a passion for open source research.

Founded in 2014, we have pioneered the use of open source research methods to investigate a variety of subjects of public interest. These range from the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine to police violence in Colombia and the illegal wildlife trade in the UAE. Our research is regularly referenced by international media and has been cited by several courts and investigative missions.

