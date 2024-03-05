Elevate: CIX 2024 Honours Cohere as Innovator of the Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / CIX 2024 , powered by Elevate, is Canada's most prominent startup awards program and investment summit. Intending to foster the growth of Canadian companies, CIX will bring together over 200 investors and over 200 founders to network with peers, give/hear pitches and power new deals.

CIX's selection committee proudly announces Cohere as the Innovator of the Year. Cohere's innovation in AI, notably their pioneering of Large Language Models for enterprise applications, emphasizes their role in transforming industry practices. Additionally, their leadership in ethical AI development demonstrates their commitment to responsible AI innovation. This combination made them the undeniable choice for this prestigious award.

The Innovator of the Year award is made possible by KPMG in Canada. KPMG will present the award at the CIX Summit March 26 & 27 at the Design Exchange. The award presentation will be followed by a fireside chat with Aidan Gomez.

"We are pleased to recognize Cohere as the Innovator of the Year at this year's CIX summit. Cohere's significant strides in AI represent the forward-thinking and impactful innovation we aim to celebrate. It's also an example of why Canada continues to be a global leader in the field of AI development," says Stephanie Terrill, Business Unit Leader of KPMG in Canada's management consulting practice.

The CIX Innovator of the Year award is given annually to a Canadian company that profoundly disrupts and transforms an industry. Past award recipients include ApplyBoard, Trulioo, Miovision, Lightspeed, ecobee, Real Matters, Wattpad, Shopify, Vision Critical and Desire2Learn.

CIX, powered by Elevate, will take place on March 26 & 27 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the event, visit www.cixsummit.com .

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival and CIX Summit , Elevate places a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy.

Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca . Media can apply for a media pass directly by visiting https://cixsummit.com/press-room .

