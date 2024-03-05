Miami-Based Jewelry Brand, Artizan Joyeria, Donates Proceeds in Honor of International Women's Day

The accessible luxury jewelry brand will donate 10% of proceeds from all sales on March 8th to a Venezuelan organization providing resources for women and children impacted by gender-based violence.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / In honor of International Women's Day, Miami-based, accessible luxury jewelry brand Artizan Joyeria will be donating 10% of its profits on March 8th to the "Equidad" Program by Fundana, an organization that provides confidential and free support for women and children impacted by gender-based violence. The female-founded jewelry brand chose to contribute to an organization that aligns with its brand values and empowers women. The "Equidad" Program by Fundana invests in women and their children in Venezuela who have been impacted, offering victims psychological, legal and educational support with free and confidential counseling for survivors. The organization also provides temporary protection for children at risk, placing them in a safe family environment and offers those in vulnerable communities with sustainable solutions for water, hygiene and sanitation.



As a female-founded and led business, it's embedded in Artizan Joyeria's DNA to raise awareness for this special charity and to be able to give back. Launched in 2008 by Keren Yoshua, Artizan Joyeria began as a wholesale brand, pivoting to DTC in 2019. Quickly gaining recognition across socials, the brand is known for its gold and silver plated jewelry including necklaces, earrings and rings perfect for layering. With the goal of empowering women, the brand continues to emphasize the importance of individuality and empowerment, reflective in their unique designs and statement pieces.

"It means the world to me knowing these proceeds will be going toward such an important cause that isn't talked about enough," says Yoshua. "Being able to give back on a day that celebrates the incredible impact of women around the world is close to my heart. I hope to continue this tradition for years to come!"

Artizan Joyeria's beautiful pieces can be purchased at ArtizanJoyeria.com and you can catch the latest on socials @ArtizanJoyeria. Be sure to check out the brand's new arrivals and best sellers to join in giving back to the "Equidad" Program by Fundana this International Women's Day.

ABOUT ARTIZAN JOYERIA

Artizan Joyeria is a Miami-based jewelry brand committed to empowering individuality and defying conventions. Since its inception in 2008, the brand has focused on creating unique, fashion-forward, high-quality jewelry pieces that inspire women to embrace their unapologetically authentic selves. Artizan Joyeria seeks to make luxury accessible to all while fostering a strong connection with its customers and leading the way in responsible business practices.

